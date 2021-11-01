Columbia Basin Veterans Center's annual Resource Expo & Stand Down is back

KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Basin Veterans Center (CBVC) will be hosting their annual Resource Expo & Stand Down at the Southridge Sports Complex, November 12th from 9 AM to 5 PM where veterans and their families can find resources for local veterans.
Lunch and live entertainment will be provided at this 8-hour event as well as military surplus, haircuts, VA medical screenings, veterans claim assistance, employment services, and much more.
Columbia Basin Veterans Center has served hundreds of veterans through this yearly event. With COVID-19 making it harder for veterans to get much-needed resources we hope that this Expo makes it easier for any assistance they may need.
"As a non-VA backed and largely donor-funded non-profit, CBVC provides financial relief and housing assistance through both Benton Franklin County and in-house programs," said the Columbia Basin Veterans Center. "It is our mission to help veterans gain a sense of wellbeing mentally and physically so they can continue their journey knowing they have a support system. CBVC hopes that any veteran in need will come to find that we at Columbia Basin Veterans Center are here for them."
Since 2012, Columbia Basin Veterans Center has strived to strengthen our local veteran community through mental and physical comradery building events and services.
For questions or to sign up as a volunteer, please call CBVC at 509-545-6558.