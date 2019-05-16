Columbia Generating Station undergoing 24th refueling

RICHLAND, WA - The Columbia Generating Station has begun its 24th refueling after disconnecting from the Northwest power grid on Saturday.

This is done to add fresh nuclear fuel to Columbia's reactor core and perform maintenance projects that are best done when the reactor is offline.

Customers won't feel the affect of the outage because it's timed to coincide with spring snow melt to maximize the power output from the region's hydroelectric dams and minimize the impact of taking the plant offline,

This is crucial because nuclear and hydro are the region's only full-time clean energy resources, so all this is done with the public in mind.

"Our product goes out to the local economy but it goes out statewide as well and we take that extremely seriously," says Andy Black, Operations Support General Manager at Energy Northwest. "It is a critical infrastructure, if I took your electricity away, you wouldn't like that and it would make life difficult and we all know that because we're not only a producer but user as well."

This outage also brings in additional job opportunities locally and across the country. Currently there are over 2,300 people on site working on the outage. About 1,300 new temporary workers are hired during every outage.

Experts from various fields including mechanics, physicists, laborers, carpenters, people whose specialty is to move nuclear fuel and many more are all working together to make sure the outage goes as planned and everything is done safely.

These outages are done once every two years. Much planning and work goes into making everything happen. The next outage has already started being planned.

The Columbia Generating Station will be offline for about 40 days.