KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Industries announced today that they've acquired Paradise Bottled Water Company.

Paradise Bottled Water adds to Columbia Industries’ lineup of commercial enterprises (CI Shred, CI Information Management and soon, as announced last week, Round Table Pizza) that help fund the organization’s nonprofit programs.

"We are in the middle of a significant expansion of our mission programs," says President and CEO, Brian McDermott.

Columbia Industries offers services to individuals with barriers to employment and social inclusion, including employment services, vocational and food service training, connection to critical resources and educational and recreational opportunities for persons with disabilities.

By acquiring these businesses they are able to continue supporting their mission services.

"We are taking over the business operations of these two companies, we are just buying the operating assets of the company," says McDermott.

The companies will be run the same, just their business operations will now be under Columbia Industries.

The finalization of the acquisition should be done by the end of the month.