KENNEWICK, WA – Columbia Industries, a mission-based organization committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Tri-Cities Round Table Pizza restaurants.

Columbia Industries has historically operated commercial enterprises (CI Shred, CI Information Management) to help fund its nonprofit programs. It has also long employed persons with employment barriers. The strategic acquisition of Round Table will significantly enhance Columbia Industries’ ability to provide new and diverse services to the community. It ties in well with the organization’s recent launch of Opportunity Kitchen, a food service vocational training program that equips persons with disabilities and other employment barriers with specific skills they need to thrive in restaurant, catering and hospitality jobs.

“What could be better?” asked Brian McDermott, CEO of Columbia Industries. “Now every resident of the Tri-Cities can play an important part in supporting an expansion of Columbia Industries’ critical mission programs. And you can do it by eating great pizza and enjoying all the fun features of our Round Table restaurants. This is a perfect marriage of two long-standing and well-respected Tri-Cities businesses and one that has great potential to help those in need in our community.”

The four Tri-Cities Round Table locations were previously owned by Chuck Stack, who opened his first restaurant in Pasco more than 30 years ago. The restaurants will continue to operate under the Round Table brand and customers can expect the same great pizza, excellent service and family-friendly atmosphere that has made Round Table restaurants long-standing favorites with individuals, families and groups in the Tri-Cities.

“Columbia Industries is the perfect home for Round Table in the Tri-Cities,” said Chuck Stack. “Both companies have been important and well-loved members of our community for a long, long time. I couldn’t be happier that our restaurants, employees and customers will now be supporting the wonderful services that Columbia Industries provides.”

The acquisition will be finalized later this month.