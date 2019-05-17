Columbia Industries Community Center celebrates five-year anniversary

KENNEWICK, WA - Today, Columbia Industries Community Center celebrated their five-year anniversary with live music, food, and games.

The non-profit first opened their doors in 2014 and has since provided a space for building community inclusion for people with developmental and physical disabilities.

The center provides opportunities to build community integration skills through cooking, yoga and Zumba classes, science experiments, arts and crafts, and much more.

"It's just a really great place and everyone who comes here feels like its just a home away from home. We're just honored to be a part of this community and to be able to work with these people every day," program manager Kailey Baer said.

It is primarily funded through grants and donations, and several volunteers and employees run it.

Within five years, it has expanded to include up to 70 members.

"I love coming here cause it's fun," community center member Deelani Chacon said.

CI Community Center's next fundraiser is on Friday, June 14 at Powers Winery. To buy tickets, make a donation, or learn more about the non-profit, you can visit their website here.