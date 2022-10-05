KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Columbia Industries (CI) is partnering with the National Park Service to provide clients the opportunity to participate in the National Park Service's Junior Ranger Program.
The Junior Ranger Program will be led by Ranger Kalina, a National Park Service Educational Specialist.
"Working with the National Park Service is an incredible opportunity for our clients," said Michael Novakovitch, President and CEO of Columbia Industries.
Through the program CI clients will have the opportunity to:
Learn about the Manhattan Project National Historic Park.
Visit the REACH museum.
Learn about the Nez Perce, Umatilla, Wanapum, and Yakama tribes in the region.
Learn about the unique environment of the Mid-Columbia region.
"We are absolutely thrilled about this partnership and what it means for the clients we serve," said Michael Novakovitch.
