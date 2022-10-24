KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Columbia Industries (CI) unveiled an original song and music video to highlight its services at the Evening of Miracles Fundraiser on October, 20.
"Thanks to the generosity of our community, Columbia Industries is changing lives by providing opportunities for independent living through empowerment and employment services," said Michael Novakovich, President and CEO of Columbia Industries.
According to a CI press release, 230 guests attended the fundraiser and $125,000 was raised to support CI's programs.
CI is a mission-based organization committed to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities and other challenges.
At the fundraising gala, CI unveiled the "CI Shuffle" music video, featuring the CI team and clients.
According to CI's press release, the "CI Shuffle" showcases hustling and shuffling to build a more inclusive community as they work with a diverse population of Tri-Citians to advance accessibility, break down employment barriers, enhance social enrichment, and foster equity in the community.
"We are providing life-enriching opportunities for many individuals who might otherwise live in isolation or without social opportunities or the ability to enjoy the richness of our community," Novakovich said.
