Columbia Industries rolls out Opportunity Kitchen Program

KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Industries is a non-profit known for helping people with disabilities develop work skills. A few months ago they rolled out a new program meant to help another group of people.

Opportunity Kitchen is a 12-week food service program that helps people facing challenges or barriers in their life prepare for careers in the food industry.

The program helps its students find work after graduation and gives them coaching to become successful in all aspects of life.

It's open to adults over 18 and is free for those who qualify.

Columbia Industries says they felt like the community had a need for something like this and they wanted a chance to help not only people with disabilities but other groups of people as well.

"People who might be low-income facing homelessness, people re-entering the community after being incarcerated, veterans, single moms," says Kailey Baer, Program Manager. "People facing all these barriers that stop them from getting good employment."

The program also offers classes for resume building and mock interviews to prepare the students for the process of getting a job after graduation.

Columbia Industries hopes to be able to expand the program in the future to allow for more students at a time to enroll.

For more information contact Columbia Industries at 509-582-4142.