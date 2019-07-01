KENNEWICK, WA - Beginning Wednesday, July 3rd through Friday morning, July 5th, access to Columbia Park will be restricted.

Pyro technicians will be setting up the launch site in front of the Columbia Park Golf Links Driving range. This will impact bicycles, joggers and general traffic. Golfers will need to use Edison St. or Columbia Center Blvd. to access the golf course.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July. Food concessions, vendors and kids activities will be located at the east end of the park beginning at noon. The JS Dreamland Express train will be available for rides as well. Live music by Tempest NW will be performing the golden age of rock ‘n roll beginning at 5 p.m.

Cost of a car load is just $5.00. Fireworks will begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.)

The whole day of family fun is made possible by Yakima Federal, Bruce Mechanical, Heating and Air, Kennewick Parks and Recreation and The Tri City Water Follies.