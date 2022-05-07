Columbia Park dog show, fun run and fast cat

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&