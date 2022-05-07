Columbia Park dog show, fun run and fast cat

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Dog shows have existed since the 1800s, first designed to showcase the different breeds from around the world.
This year, the Tri-Cities Cluster Show and the Richland Kennel Club to created the Fun Run/Fast Cat event for dogs in the Tri-Cities.
The Fun Run is a chance for dog owners to see how fast their dogs can be and what they can work on.
A Fast Cat is a new competition in dog shows. It's a 100-yard dash after a plastic bag for time. For one weekend, The Richland Kennel Club and Tri-Cities Cluster Show are having a trial Fast Cat at Columbia Park.
The clubs host shows in the fall and this year is Richland's 75th anniversary.
Stacey Davis, Chair for Tri-Cities Cluster Show, tells me the clubs offer scholarships to the juniors. Being a second generation show participant, her hope is families continue to participate in dog shows generation after generation.
President of the Richland Kennel Club, Mark Eby, tells me Richland started giving away scholarships 30 years ago.
"It's caught on where other clubs across the Northwest are doing the same thing," says Mark.
Together, Mark and Stacey have been putting on shows for 5 years. Mark however, he and his wife have been showing dogs for over 40 years.
During this weekend's events, they had more than the expected turnout. Both tell me they have more juniors registered for the show than years past.
The two tell me they hope continuing to create events like this inspires the youth community in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas to grow more involved in dog shows.
Fall shows for the Richland Kennel Club are held September 29-20 and October 1-2. To get signed up, find them on the Kennel Club website.
And if you wish to participate in this weekends activities, the Fast Cat is taking in-person registrations from 8:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at Columbia Park.
