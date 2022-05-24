KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is waiting for confirmation of two baby geese that tested positive for bird flu in a children's fishing pond,
WDFW says the two goslings have presumptively tested positive for bird flu.
According to Fish and Wildlife, other goslings around the park have shown signs of the disease as well.
WDFW asks the public to not touch the sick wildlife and to stop trying to catch the sick birds to treat them.
WDFW says there is no treatment. The department asks people to report sightings of sick animals to Fish and Wildlife's online reporting tool.
