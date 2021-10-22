Columbia River at Howard Amon in Richland closed again due to toxic algae

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced Friday, October 22, that the Columbia River is closed between Leslie Grove Park boat launch at Snyder Street to the dike south of the park because of dangerous levels of algae.
Test results found dangerous levels of Cyanobacteria, frequently called blue-green toxic algae, which are especially dangerous for small children and animals.
The Benton-Franklin Health District previously ordered the Columbia River shoreline from the boat launch at Howard Amon Park south to the confluence of the Yakima River closed September 16 due to toxic levels of cyanobacteria in the lake.
Toxins accumulate in fish tissue, especially the liver, kidneys and other organs. Please use caution before eating fish caught in this area.
If exposed to the toxic algae, symptoms appear 15-20 minutes after ingestion. For people, symptoms include numbness of the lips, tingling in
fingers and toes, and dizziness. In animals, weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, convulsions, and death.
Benton Franklin Health District says to stay out of the water. BFHD is testing weekly until levels are determined safe, as exposure can be fatal.
For more information, visit the Washington Department of Health site.