RICHLAND, Wash.-
The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland.
The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way.
This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for children 15 and younger. The 10K is a competitive run.
One runner in the 10K tells us this is his personal best.
"Today I came in at 49:42 for the ten miler," says Michael Williams, a runner, "I'm pretty happy with that. It's a PR for me!"
A portion of proceeds collected from the run go to Camp Patriot. It's a non-profit organization that helps veterans.
