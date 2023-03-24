WENATCHEE, Wash. - Detectives from the Columbia River Drug Task Force has contacted multiple victims of human trafficking tied to a long-term investigation that started last year.
CRDTF detectives were notified of two massage parlors that were a front for prostitution. 60-year-old Linhui Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang of Tacoma were identified, and warrants were issued for charges including leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.
An interagency investigation launched on March 1 with search warrants issued in Wenatchee, Kennewick and Tacoma. Law enforcement from those cities, Department of Corrections, the FBI and Homeland Security were all part of the investigation.
Through the investigations, victims were contacted and provided resources they were willing to accept.
Yan and Yang have not been arrested and detectives are still searching for their location. No other suspects or charges are currently being considered.
Any information on the suspects should go to the Columbia River Drug Task Force at 509-664-2310.
