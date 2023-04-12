BURBANK, Wash.- 35 school districts across the state received bomb threats on April 12, including Columbia School District in Burbank.
The bomb threat was reportedly sent via email from an unknown source according to the Columbia school district. The local Sheriff's Office was contacted and after investigating determined that the threat was not credible.
Law enforcement takes all threats seriously and investigates to ensure staff and student safety according to a statement from the Columbia school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.