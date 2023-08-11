INDIANAPOLIS, In.-The Columbians Drum and Bugle Corps from Pasco has made the semifinals of the Drum Corps International (DCI) World Championships.

According to DCI the Columbians cracked the top 25 in the preliminaries at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 10 with a score of 76.088.

Making its first-ever DCI World Championship appearance, the Columbians finished 24th in the preliminaries to advance to the semifinals, which begin on Friday, August 11 at 1 p.m. E.T.