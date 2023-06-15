NESPELEM, Wash.- Following the Supreme Court's upholding of the Indian Chil Welfare Act as constitutional, the Colville Confederated Tribes' Chairman, Jarred-Michael Erickson, is celebrating the ruling.
"Today’s court ruling is a great victory for Indian families and tribes. The Tribes especially appreciates the concurring opinion of Justice Gorsuch, which describes the federal boarding school and removal policies that ICWA was enacted to remedy and puts today’s decision in the proper historical context. Colville tribal leaders were directly involved in efforts to pass ICWA in the 1970s and current Colville leadership was honored to join the amicus brief filed by tribes in this case to urge the Supreme Court to uphold ICWA.
“I want to acknowledge and thank the many people who helped achieve this important legal ruling. This is also an opportunity to thank the multitude of people who work diligently every day to protect Indian children and families. It takes social workers, court and legal staff, medical personnel, law enforcement, advocacy groups and so many others around the country to do this essential work. With today’s legal victory, the work will continue, and our families will be protected.”
The Colville Tribes consist of over 9,000 descendants of 12 tribes including Chelan, Colville, Entiat and Moses-Columbia.
