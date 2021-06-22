Combined $6,000 reward for information leading to a conviction after Sunnyside robbery

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announce a combined $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who stole four pistols from an Ace Hardware in Sunnyside.
An unknown number of suspects entered Ace Hardware at 615 Yakima Valley Highway through the roof of the building about 12:35 AM on Sunday, June 6. The suspect or suspects took four pistols and more than $25,000 in cash.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved, and the recovery of the firearms, and NSSF is matching the reward, bringing the total to up to $4,000.
“We believe these firearms are most likely still there in the area, and are a threat to the safety of the community until they are recovered, and the perpetrators are taken into custody,” explained Jonathan T. McPherson, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “We ask if that you know who took part in this brazen burglary, or know where any of the firearms are, you call ATF or your local law enforcement agency. You can also submit a tip online or via e-mail.”
Anyone with information about the persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips can also be sent to Det. Melissa Heeren at Sunnyside Police by calling 509-836-6230.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential.