SPOKANE, WA - A 15-week-long joint federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement initiative has resulted in 246 arrests of fugitives and violent offenders in Yakima County, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington William D. Hyslop announced.

54% of the arrests were gang-related. The arrests involved a variety of criminal charges, including homicide, assault, sexual assault, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, weapons offenses, burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, and narcotics violations.

Operation “Invictus Civitas” (Undefeatable Community) has been a coordinated Project Safe Neighborhoods violence reduction initiative led by the U.S. Marshal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners reduce violent crime within Yakima, Yakima County and the Yakama Reservation by identifying and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders, and by targeting violent gang activity.

Operation “Invictus Civitas” launched on June 3, 2019. The arrests included: 9 for sexual offenses; 62 for assaults; 19 for robberies; 29 for weapons violations; 5 for homicides; 1 for kidnapping; 1 for arson; 15 for burglaries; 63 for narcotics violations; and 40 for other crimes.

Operation “Invictus Civitas” also resulted in the seizure of 33 firearms, nearly 4.5 pounds of controlled substances, over $37,000 in U.S. currency, a ballistic vest, and 12 vehicles that were either stolen and recovered or seized as a result of criminal activity.

United States Attorney Hyslop said, “No violent crime is acceptable in the Eastern District of Washington. Operation ‘Invictus Civitas’ has been hugely successful. And it highlights the joint commitment, dedication, and partnership between our state, local, Tribal and federal partners in combatting violent crime and removing violent criminals and gang members from the community to face justice. I commend the outstanding work and tireless efforts of all our law enforcement partners. In addition, Maike & Associates provided tremendous data analysis and support as the Project Safe Neighborhoods research partner.”