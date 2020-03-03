KENNEWICK, Wash - Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on April 23rd as part of his "SERIOUSLY?" tour. In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, “SERIOUSLY!?” includes the newest member of the troupe, “Larry.” As the President’s personal advisor, he gives his hilarious take on what it’s like to work at the White House. Tickets on sale at www.jeffdunham.com.
The show will begin at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $49.50.
Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With over 10 million followers on Facebook and over 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central.