Commander Jon Law is now acting Benton County Sheriff following the recall of Jerry Hatcher

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Wednesday due to risk of wildfire smoke. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires. Burning restrictions are in effect. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.