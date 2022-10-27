OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A new Washington State Department of Commerce report finds that 3 T's: time, trust, and technology, are key to ensuring small businesses in Washington have the right mix of technical assistance and financial resources to thrive.
"When small businesses are successful, they build prosperity for our entire state-they grow faster than other businesses and build jobs, economic opportunities and financial inclusion," said Lisa Brown, Director, Washington State Department of Commerce.
The full report can be read on Commerce's website.
According to Commerce's report, resources are available, however, minority or women business owners and those in rural areas often do not have access to them.
Commerce's study identified three factors that played important roles in whether or not businesses could access capital and support.
TIME: Small business owners need 40-80 hours of after-work business assistance.
TRUST: In-language services for technical assistance need to be provided to small business owners, especially minority-owned businesses and those in rural communities.
TECHNOLOGY: Technological access needs to be improved, from broadband internet to digital literacy resources. Businesses need access to technology to participate in online retail and to access grants.
Part of our goal with this report is to ensure that all small businesses-and especially those farthest from opportunity-have access to the technological assistance they need," said Lisa Brown.
