OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $7.1 million in grants to six health care providers across Washington, adding 71 additional beds to facilities that help people with a wide variety of behavioral health issues. Twenty-eight of the new beds are dedicated as an alternative to treatment in state psychiatric hospitals.

The grants align with Gov. Jay Inslee's five-year plan announced in May 2018 to modernize and transform the state's mental health care systems by shifting out of large institutions to smaller, community-based facilities.

"This funding furthers our efforts to transform the behavioral health system in Washington. It will address a fundamental need to add capacity for care in community settings, where patients can be closer to families, friends and support systems," Gov. Inslee said.

Secure detox facilities

Excelsior — Spokane - $484,999 — 8 beds

Acute detox facilities

Good Samaritan Foundation — Puyallup - $641,501 — 18 beds

Crisis diversion or stabilization facilities

Pioneer Human Services — Seattle - $1,937,119 — 16 beds

Community hospitals or free-standing evaluation and treatment facilities

Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital — Yakima - $1,950.000 —12 beds

— Yakima - $1,950.000 —12 beds Recovery Innovations, Inc. — Olympia - $1,503,500 — 16 beds

— Olympia - $1,503,500 — 16 beds Providence Mount Carmel Hospital — Colville - $630,500 — 1 bed

“These projects are strengthening communities by helping evolve and improve access to quality mental health care throughout the state, and in urban and rural communities.” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said.

The grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, the Department of Health, the Department of Social and Health Services, and the Washington State Health Care Authority. The state's funds are for construction and equipment costs associated with establishing the additional facilities, and the projects must maintain them for at least 10 years.

This $7.1 million investment helps to leverage another $52.3 million in total construction investment from other public and private sources.