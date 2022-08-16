OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), and ArtsWA, announced today that 284 successful applicants will receive $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants.
The funding will support festivals, street and arts fairs, holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage events, and music in communities with populations of 100,000 or less.
The grants ranged from $178 to $35,000 and can be used to restart local festivals and events. Awards were based on need and demonstrated losses from 2021 to 2022, due to the pandemic.
Recipients can use the funds for deposits on infrastructure, staff, and labor costs.
The goal of these grants is to increase business revenues in affected communities and preserve events that celebrate the arts, history, and culture of an area.
"Festivals and events are important to a community's sense of place. They bring residents together and bring in visitors from out of town," said Lisa Brown, Commerce Director.
