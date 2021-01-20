Commerce Director Lisa Brown to speak at free Chamber virtual luncheon

KENNEWICK, WA – Dr. Lisa Brown will speak at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s virtual membership luncheon on Wednesday, January 27 from 12 - 1 pm over Zoom.
The luncheon, titled “2021 Outlook with the Washington State Department of Commerce,” is sponsored by Energy Northwest.
Dr. Brown, the Director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, will give a presentation that touches on the tremendous responsibilities of her department as well as the charge to lead COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. Dr. Brown will be taking questions after her presentation. Please submit your questions to elisabeth.holt@tricityregionalchamber.com by Monday, January 25.
The Zoom meeting is free to attend. Attendees can register online at tricityregionalchamber.com.
The Zoom meeting is free to attend. Attendees can register online at tricityregionalchamber.com.