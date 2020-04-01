KENNEWICK, WA - On March 30, Kennewick police officers responded to Leskovar - Lincoln Mercury Jeep for the report of a commercial burglary, which had occurred sometime over the weekend. Upon arrival officers determined that the suspect(s) allegedly broke a window and entered the business before leaving with multiple tools, vehicle keys and other misc items. Kennewick Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the location and are currently investigating the burglary.
On March 31, 2020 at about 8:30 am a Kennewick police officer conducted a traffic stop and later arrested 26-year-old Alejandro Cervantes for driving with a suspended license and failure to obey. While searching Cervantes, incident to arrest, the officer allegedly found several vehicle keys in Cervantes' possession. These keys were later determined to be from the Leskovar burglary. Cervantes was later booked into the Benton County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. This is an on-going investigation. If you know anything about this incident please contact us at 509-628-0333.
The Kennewick Police Department is seeing an increase in commercial burglaries this month. We know that in times of tragedy criminals will take advantage of the situation to commit crimes. This usually takes the form of more internet frauds, especially during national tragedy. We believe this increase may be related to our current situation with non-essential businesses being closed for the Washington State Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
Our patrol division is fully staffed and we will be increasing our patrols in and around area businesses, storage units, storage yards and construction sites. We would like to encourage our business owners to continue checking on your businesses as often as possible and consider adding additional lighting, cameras or other security around windows and doors to help mitigate these crimes. We would encourage our community members who are out performing essential duties to call us at 911 or 509-628-0333 if you see anyone around a closed business.