OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Starting April 1, any individuals or businesses using drones for commercial purposes will have to register their drone with the Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division.
Washington state legislature passed a bill in 2021 for the WSDOT Aviation Division to manage a commercial drone registration program, which goes into effect this April. It requires unmanned aircraft to be registered by commercial drone operators every year.
Registering a drone will cost $15, which goes to WSDOT Aviation.
Check the Aviation Division website for registration steps. Questions are directed to Eddy Hensley, the state’s Unpiloted Systems Coordinator, at eddy.hensley@wsdot.wa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.