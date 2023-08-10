OLYMPIA, Wash.-Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz released the following statement on the devastating wildfires in Maui on August 10.
“I am devastated by the lives lost and the destruction in Lahaina.
“This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts – Washingtonians know all too well the devastation that can be caused as quick-moving wildfires upend families and destroy communities in a matter of minutes.
“We’re grieving with the people of Maui, and our thoughts are with the firefighters and emergency responders working to control these fires.
“The losses from this disaster are incalculable. The people of Washington send hope to the people of Maui for relief from the flames and strength as they rebuild.”
