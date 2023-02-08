OLYMPIA, Wash. — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz testified before the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources on February 8 in support of House Bill 1578, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. The bill would fund communities $12.8 million over the next two years in order to prepare for smoke risk and impact, expand community resilience efforts and manage wildfire risks like landslides and debris flow.
Its multipronged approach to reduce wildfire/smoke impacts would create a statewide team for monitoring and predicting smoke that would deploy air quality monitoring equipment, conduct simulation modeling and provide real-time data. The bill would also expand the Wildfire Ready Neighbors program to include the western side of the state, according to the press release.
“No one is immune from the impacts of wildfire in Washington state,” said Commissioner Franz. “Whether your home or business is in the path of the fire or you’re trying to breathe through choking smoke, wildfire touches all of us.”
