OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler offers advice for claims from wildfire damage.
According to Kreidler, homeowners insurance policies should cover your home in the event of a fire.
“Wildfire season is becoming a more dangerous, and regularly occurring, threat in our state due to climate change,” Kreidler said.
To protect your home and limit home fire danger Kreidler recommends you:
- Clear a natural fire break between your home and any foliage, wood piles, or other flammable materials.
- Install a water pump if you live in a rural area without fire hydrants.
- Use fire-resistant roofing and building materials when possible.
- Review Wildfire Prepared Homes created by the insurance institute for Business and Home Safety.
In the event a fire occurs, Kreidler recommends what to do after a fire:
- Immediately contact your insurance company.
- Do not throw away damaged items until your insurance company has inspected them.
- If your home is no longer livable, ask your insurance company if they provide coverage for temporary housing.
- Obtain a complete copy of your insurance policy. Read and understand the coverages provided. If you do not understand your policy contact your insurance provider.
- Do not make any permanent repairs to the home until your insurance provider has inspected the damages.
- Keep all receipts and organize them.
- Keep all emails and paper documentation related to the claim.
- Document and support your claim with photos and videos.
“It’s important to make sure you’re not only prepared to keep yourself safe but to protect your property with the right coverage if disaster strikes,” Kreidler said.
