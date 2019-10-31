BENTON COUNTY, WA - Sheriff Hatcher has agreed to temporarily reinstate limited commissions to corrections officers after several safety concerns were brought to the attention of the Benton County Commissioner’s Office after the takeover of the Benton County Jail.

Safety concerns include courtroom safety and safety and security of judges, staff and the public.

The Commissioners Office reached out to Sheriff Hatcher for help to address these emergent safety issues. Not only this, but the County Administrator who was overseeing the jail transition has been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Hatcher agreed to temporarily reinstate limited commissions to all previously commissioned Benton County Corrections Officers for a 30-day period, beginning on October 31. This would be intended to ensure there are no safety concerns to courtrooms, judges or the public.

The Commissioners Office and the Interim County Administrator would like to extend their thanks to Sheriff Hatcher for issuing temporary limited commissions and for collaborating with them during the transition to ensure that public safety remains a number one priority.

Sheriff Hatcher has offered to the Commissioner’s Office his services by either working as a consultant to the jail or moving control of the jail back to his office while the Commissioners stabilize their County Administrator position.

The sheriff's office says this will allow for proper oversight of the jail, ensure the safety of the facility, staff and housed inmates, and allow for the Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Staff and the Commissioner’s Office an opportunity to develop a safe and effective transition plan so that the Commissioner’s Office can properly take control of the jail.