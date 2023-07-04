Community 4th of July Event at Roy Raley Park

PENDLETON, Ore.- The Second Annual 4th of July Community Event was scheduled to be held at Roy Raley park.

This free event included yard games, a dunk tank, face painting, music, and food trucks and was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.