KITTITAS COUNTY, WASH. — Five agencies in Kittitas County were awarded COVID-19 health equity grants by the COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition.
Grantees received between $10,100 to $25,000 to support projects that benefit recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and advance health equity for high risk and underserved communities.
Agencies awarded with the mini-grant in Kittitas County include:
- APOYO Food Bank
- Ellensburg School District
- Gallery One Visual Arts Center
- Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition
- Thorp School District
“We are excited to provide the financial support to these local health equity efforts,” said Cambron Walker, Health Promotion Specialist and lead for CHEC.
Health inequities are reflected in differences in length of life, quality of life, rates of disease, disability, death, severity of disease, and access to treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health equity is achieved when every person can attain his or her full health potential.
The projects for these grant awards will be focused on resiliency and well-being support and are slated to begin Aug. 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.