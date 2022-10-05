BOARDMAN, Ore. — A community-wide clean-up is planned through the City of Boardman for the entire month of November, according to a press release from the city. The program is meant to encourage citizens to clean up their residence and beautify the town together.
During November, Boardman will offer garbage vouchers, with a $50 limit, to residents. The vouchers will be valid throughout the month at the Finley Butte Landfill and the North Morrow Transfer Station.
You can pick up your vouchers at Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle, starting October 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.