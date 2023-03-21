YAKIMA, Wash. - Residents living between R Street and East Yakima Avenue have a spring-cleaning opportunity on March 25th as part of the free Community Cleanup event. The event is open to residents between R Street and East Yakima Avenue and Front Street to North 10th Street.
Collection sites will be set up at Barge Lincoln Elementary School and the Old Mill with large dumpsters for household garbage.
The city has also set up pickups from homes with alleys or curbs. Its recommended to stack the items for pickup on Friday evening or early Saturday morning before 8 a.m. Volunteers will be driving through neighborhoods between 9 and 12 a.m. to help with the trash as long as it is not blocked.
Organizations sponsoring the event include the City of Yakima Public Works Department, OIC of Washington, Poor Boys Auto Wrecking, Yakima County and the Champions Centre.
The cleanup is only for residents living within the boundaries.
