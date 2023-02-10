TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities.
A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
Rockabilly Roasting owner Travis Jordan died suddenly on November 16 of last year.
Community Coffee Day participating shops:
- Swigg Coffee Bar 4845 Broadmoor Blvd, Pasco. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Barracuda Coffee Company, 2171 Van Giesen, Richland. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kagen Coffee and Crepes, 270 William Blvd, Richland. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Café Magnolia, 4309 W. 27th, Kennewick. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Flying X Coffee, 3012 Rd 68, Pasco. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mama's Java Mobile Coffee, 329 Wine Country Rd, Prosser. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Indaba Coffee Roasters, 8530 W. Gage ste E, Kennewick. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rockabilly Roasting Company, 101 W. Kennewick Ave. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.