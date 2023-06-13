Yakima Wash. The Yakima county League of Woman Voters is holding a community Conversation with Connie Brumm.
Brumm is a retired family physician who volunteers with End Of Life Washington (EOLWA). EOLWA's mission is to help those who are terminally ill and physicians who want to participate in the Washington death With Dignity Act for their patients.
As a volunteer for EOLWA Connie and many others provide support and guidance to those in the final stages of their lives.
The event will be at 5:30 PM, Thursday June 22 at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 14 N 48th Avenue, Yakima WA. The event is free and open to the public.
