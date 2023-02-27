SELAH, Wash.- The Digital for Good program hosted students and parents at Selah Middle School to educate the community on the effects of social media. Executive Director Kim Karr encouraged parents to learn with their children as they promote proper use of social media.
"Parents are a big part of the solution as well so much as the students are a part of the solution," said Karr. "We need parents to walk side by side with students in this digital world. It's a big world, this digital space so they need to walk side by side with them. Not in front of them knowing more, and definitely not behind them knowing less."
In the presentation, Karr educated families on social media safety such as monitoring a child's social media account to see who is following them and who they are following. She emphasized the importance of keeping children safe on social media, even if it means having their passwords and installing parental controls.
The issue of screentime was also discussed, with Karr encouraging parents to set an example with their children by following the same structure they want for their children.
Karin Skone, a Selah parent whose children are still too young for social media, says she plans to lead by example when the time comes.
"If I expect my children to do it, then I should be able to do it myself," said Skone.
Digital for Good also promoted #ICanHelp, which Karr says is a model of see something, say something.
When Karr was a schoolteacher, she says her students came up with the idea to promote calling out negative content, without directly calling someone out.
"'Hey I'm here to remind you, you've crossed a line, right?'" said Karr. "'You've crossed the line of being fun and funny to inappropriate, rude and cruel without having to say 'you're a jerk.'"
Karr likened the hashtag to a Bat-Signal, where other Digital First Responders can react to the content and shut down negative comments.
The role of Digital First Responders is to encourage youth to reach out for help when necessary, whether there is potential harm towards them or others.
Karr wants students to feel comfortable reaching out for help when faced with a situation where an adult needs to be involved.
"48% of students are not turning to adults for help so we need to make sure that they are taking screenshots, going to adults, to be those digital first responders," said Karr.
More information about Digital for Good can be found on their website.
