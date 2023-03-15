WASHINGTON- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is looking for community feedback from communities affected by PFAS and how to address contamination. The EPA is hosting a Community Engagement Session on March 15 to address the Pacific Northwest, including tribal land.
The session is part of the PFAS Strategic Roadmap that commits to engaging with communities affected by PFAS to hear lived experiences and challenges of the contamination.
Contamination has been a long-standing issue in Central Washington, specifically in Selah where neighborhoods are living on bottled water because of contamination from the Yakima Training Center. The session wants to hear from communities like Selah where the contamination has affected their everyday living.
The sessions will address issues in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and 271 tribes from 6-8 p.m. PST. Registration is required for the event.
