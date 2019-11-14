Community forum addresses recent split between agencies

CONNELL, Wash. - Today, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the City of Connell hosted a city forum to address community concerns over the split in a working relationship between two law enforcement agencies at the Connell Fire Department.

After announcing the split, there have been mixed reactions in the community.

In early September, Sheriff Jim Raymond sent out an email officially cutting ties with his department and Connell Police.

This decision was made after a Connell police officer filed a complaint against two sheriff's deputies. So far, Sheriff Raymond has not released what happened, but declared the two agencies are not to work together unless there is an emergency situation.

We spoke with a former Connell police officer about the split about two weeks ago, who said the biggest problem is safety.

Sheriff Raymond adressed those concerns tonight by stating Connell citizens do not have reason to worry.

"The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the people who work for me are not going to leave any officers hanging or do those types of things... thats not what this is all about," Sheriff Raymond said.

He added that if there were a serious emergency, both agencies would find a way to work it out.

The community had mixed reactions of their own. Some were on board with Sheriff Raymond's decision, and some are still skeptical of what this all means.

"My feeling is that if Connell police are stepping out of bounds and going where they are not called to go, then that takes away from what we need here in the city," one Connell citizen said.

"I don't know why they can't get along. These are adults and it's ridiculous," another citizen said.

We spoke with the Mayor of Connell tonight, who says he hopes this blows over, and that the two agencies will work together again soon.