YAKIMA, Wash.-A community forum hosted by Yakima City Councilmember Patricia Byers is scheduled for Thursday, September 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chuck Austin Place, 1630 South 16th Avenue.
Byers will be joined at the forum by City of Yakima staff members who can provide feedback on specific projects according to a Yakima press release. Issues such as public safety, traffic, construction and economic development are expected to be discussed at the forum.
“The forum will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions and provide feedback,” said Byers who represents District 3 on the City Council. “It will give people a chance to bring up issues and to learn more about what the Council and the City are working on now and what kinds of things should be focused on moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.