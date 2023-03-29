GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The search for a new superintendent for the Grandview School District is underway and the district is looking for community feedback on its new hire.
Two community focus groups are scheduled for April 11 to find what the community wants in a superintendent. GSD is looking for feedback on what traits a new hire should have and what challenges they may be facing in Grandview.
One session will be held in Spanish and the second will be in English for all the community to get involved. The in-person groups will take place on April 11 in the Grandview High School commons. The Spanish session will begin at 6 p.m. and the English session begins at 7 p.m.
An online focus group is also available with a four-question survey that will close on April 10 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.