Community Health Fair offers free vaccinations in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A free community health fair is being held at La Chateau on February 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. through the Yakima Health District, hosted by Yakima Pride and the Latino Community Fund of Washington State.
No appointment is required, anyone can walk in. The health fair will offer free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccination and mpox vaccination, as well as connections to community health and wellness resources. Those who have received their first mpox vaccine dose should be sure to plan for their second.
