YAKIMA, Wash.- A free community health fair is coming to the Yakima Rotary Marketplace on Saturday, August 5.
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital will host Fiesta de Salud from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a MultiCare press release health professionals will be on hand to offer free diabetes screenings, blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings and noninvasive colorectal cancer screenings.
There will also be information and resources on mental health, nutrition and physical therapy. 250 backpacks filled with school supplies will be available at the fair.
“We are excited to be able to bring Fiesta de Salud back to the Yakima community,” said Tammy Buyok, president of Yakima Memorial. “We’ll not only have a lot of great health care information available, but also family activities, giveaways and live music.”
