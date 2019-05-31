Community Health Plan of Washington opens in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Pasco community members helped welcome their newest neighbor Friday as Community Health Plan of Washington is now located in the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities Community Health and Community Health Plan of Washington are joining together in the same building.

Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington says the office opening comes as part of CHPW's focus on ensuring that people have local access to the help they need to access the health system.

"By having a physical office space and being connected directly with the community health center gives us a chance to do so much more," Berge said.

Berge said the move is something the company has been planning for a while.

Jim Davis, CEO of Tri-Cities Community Health says they are excited to work with the organization and welcome them locally.

"We're pleased to have been selected as the office location for the greater Columbia regional office," Davis said.

Before the move, employees of CHPW had no central office and had to work remotely.

"The advantage of being here physically is first of all we can work more as a team and we can connect very directly with all of the people that are related to our providers and our members," Berge said.

But why the Tri-Cities?

"We've always been connected to this community for 25 years but finally we have a chance to have a physical presence in terms of our health plan as well," Berge said.

For the City of Pasco, Mayor Matt Watkins is excited to help give more options to the community.

"We thank our Community Health Plan of Washington partner for choosing to further develop here and add to our communities success," Watkins said.