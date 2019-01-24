Community helps out local Coast Guard members

KENNEWICK, WA - As the government shutdown enters week five, members of the Coast Guard say that it is really starting to hit home.

Earlier this week they found out they lost their medical benefits on top of not receiving a paycheck.

Members of the Tri-Cities community are stepping up to help out.

Budd Eggers, a Kennewick resident went to the Coast Guard office on Clover Island today to help out by donating gift cards.

"Anything we can do to help... I would encourage other people in our community to come and help the boys and girls down here at the station," Eggers said.

The manager at Clover Island Inn also knew they had to do something to help out their friends right across the street.

Mark Blotz reached out to the Coast Guard commander last week to offer them free breakfast and lunch as "a neighbor helping a neighbor".

"All the politics aside, help a neighbor... helping people with the necessities... you know eating - that's a pretty big one and it's pretty important. So when we found out they weren't getting paid it was something natural and seemed like a good fit, something we could do," Blotz said.

Since his offer last week, Blotz has seen a few "coasties" make their way in to the Crow's Nest to take him up on his offer.

Blotz also said his staff will serve the free meals to Coast Guard members Monday through Saturday until the shutdown is over.

"We're doing this until this crazy thing is over and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later, but as long as it's going on we'll stand by our word to do that," Blotz said.

The Coast Guard does have a cap on the amount that they can accept directly and that is $20 per day, per person.

If you or someone you know wants to give more, you can always donate to a non-profit organization like the Red Cross to help.