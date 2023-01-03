YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene is hosting a time of prayer and support for Lucian Munguia's family starting at 6 p.m. on January 7. The event will be open to the public.
A celebration of life event is being held at Stone Church on January 14 at 12 p.m. for all who supported Lucian's family.
NonStop Local will update this article with any vigils, celebrations of life or other public services in memory of Lucian Munguia.
