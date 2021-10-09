PASCO, WA - It's been almost two weeks since Richard Lenhart was taken suddenly from this world during a stabbing while driving a Pasco school bus. His friends are trying to focus on celebrating his life.
"I know he is smiling down on us." said Daniel Gottschalk, Transportation Manager of Pasco school buses.
It was Gottschalk, a former Air Force Veteran, who recruited Richard (also an Air Force Veteran) to be a bus driver 6 years ago.
Beginning at10am, bus drivers from over 60 buses, around 12 different schools from here to Othello and Wenatchee, Pasco Fire Department, and Pasco Police Department, drove all throughout Pasco in a bus parade to honor Richard Lenhart.
The bus route began at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Lewis Street, continue down 10th Avenue past Longfellow Elementary, and then turn right on Sylvester Street. The buses continued east down Sylvester Street, before turning left on 1st Avenue. The parade ended PSD Bus Garage on Stearman Avenue.
Community members stood on the sidewalks watching buses filled with children, teachers, and family go by. They had signs reading, "We love Pasco!" and "We love our bus drivers," and "Richard, we will never forget you."
Some schools in attendance were Kennewick, Richland, Finley, Burbank, North Franklin, Othello, Grandview, Sunnyside, Wenatchee, and Snoqualmie Valley.
One bystander, and former Pasco School District principal, Terry Kessie said "Right now it just feels like everyone is on opposite ends of the spectrum and seeing everyone come together like this just makes me believe again that we're going to be okay and come together."
The family of Richard Lenhart communicated through a third party one way they would like the community to support them, and that is to pray for the children who were on the bus and their families as well as all the bus drivers.
You can also make donations to support the Lenhart family by visiting any Community First Bank locations in Tri-Cities and giving money to the account ending in 0629.