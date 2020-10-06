KENNEWICK, WA - The public can help shape the future of the historic waterfront district in Kennewick by providing feedback on two potential community-guided development approaches.

The concepts were created based on previous public input.

The historic waterfront district includes the port’s Clover Island, Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, The Willows and Cable Greens development sites. The process is intended to spur discussion of the pros and cons of the different development approaches and illustrate a range of ideas for how the area could evolve. Components of each concept can be “mixed and matched,” so feedback will help determine which ideas move forward into the next project phase.

WHO: Everyone interested in future uses/amenities in Kennewick’s historic waterfront district

WHAT: Give feedback on preliminary development concepts

WHEN: Virtual presentation of development concepts: Monday, October 12 at 3 p.m. – or – Review concepts and comment online: October 10 through 18

WHERE: KennewickHistoricWaterfront.org

The Port of Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront District Master Plan will prioritize the next 15 to 20 years of activities, amenities, and improvements at Clover Island and port-owned property on the north side of Columbia Drive, between Clover Island Drive and the Cable Bridge.

The plan will build upon 15 years of port and city of Kennewick investments and establish a cohesive plan for the future of that neighborhood which honors the community’s vision of revitalizing the historic downtown and creating a destination waterfront.