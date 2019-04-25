KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District is asking the community to apply to join their superintendent search interview observer panel.

The Kennewick School Board plans to select up to 12 community members — from parents, to retirees, to members of service groups, to community leaders — to join the Superintendent Search Interview Observer Panel. In addition, 12 school district staff members also will serve on the panel, chosen by their employee groups.

The panel will observe the initial, preliminary interviews of up to eight candidates and provide input to the school board.

The interviews will be May 21 and May 23, starting at 3:30 p.m. each day and going as late as 9 p.m. It is essential that panel members be available for the entire session each day.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. May 10.

APPLY HERE: bit.ly/2UU35ac